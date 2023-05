TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING PARKING RAMP ASSAULT

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AND TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING AN ASSAULT JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT SUNDAY MORNING AT THE CITY’S DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP.

THE VICTIM TOLD POLICE THAT HE HAD BEEN ASSAULTED BY THREE PEOPLE ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF THE PARKING RAMP LOCATED AT 419 JONES STREET.

THE VICTIM KNEW TWO OF THE DEFENDANTS BY NAME.AND TOLD POLICE THAT AFTER ASSAULTING HIM, THEY TOOK MULTIPLE ITEMS THAT BELONGED TO HIM.

POLICE LOCATED THE TWO SUSPECTS AND FOUND THEM IN POSSESSION OF THE VICTIMS PERSONAL EFFECTS.

34-YEAR-OLD CARL STODDARD AND 40-YEAR-OLD LORETTA MAE WOLFE, BOTH TRANSIENTS, WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY.

THE THIRD SUSPECT HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.

THE VICTIM SUSTAINED MULTIPLE HEAD INJURIES INCLUDING A BLOODY NOSE AND LEFT EAR, PLUS MULTIPLE SCRATCH MARKS AROUND HIS HEAD.