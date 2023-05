KIDS RIDE FOR FREE THIS SUMMER ON CITY BUSES

STUDENTS FROM AGES 5 THROUGH 18 WILL ONCE AGAIN BE ABLE TO RIDE THE CITY TRANSIT BUSES AT NO CHARGE THIS SUMMER.

JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT SYSTEM SAYS THE KIDS RIDE FREE PROGRAM BEGINS ITS 17TH YEAR IN JUNE:

ALLEN SAYS YOU MAY SIGN UP FOR YOUR FREE BUS PASS AT SEVERAL PLACES:

THOSE LOCATIONS INCLUDE BOTH THE PERRY CREEK AND MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARIES.