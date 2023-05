DROWNING REPORTED AT IOWA LAKES AREA

A CEDAR RAPIDS MAN HAS DIED IN A DROWNING ACCIDENT SATURDAY AT THE IOWA GREAT LAKES.

THE ARNOLD’S PARK/OKOBOJI DIVE TEAM SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT MILLER’S BAY JUST BEFORE 1:30 P.M.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE VICTIM, 21-YEAR-OLD ALEXANDER GLOVER, WAS ON A BOAT WITH FAMILY MEMBERS WHEN HE JUMPED OFF THE BOAT TO SWIM.

THE BOAT STARTED TO DRIFT AWAY AND HE TRIED TO SWIM BACK TO THE BOAT BEFORE BECOMING FATIGUED AND SLIPPED UNDERWATER.

FAMILY MEMBERS ATTEMPTED TO RESCUE HIM AND A KAYAKER, CHARLES ANDEREGG, WAS ABLE TO DIVE DOWN FROM HIS KAYAK AND GET GLOVER BACK TO THE SURFACE.

GLOVER’S FAMILY MEMBERS IMMEDIATELY STARTED C-P-R AND THE FIRE RESCUE TEAM ARRIVED AND CONTINUED RESUSCITATION EFFORTS AND RUSHED HIM TO LAKES REGIONAL HEALTHCARE WHERE EFFORTS TO RESUSCITATE HIM WERE UNSUCCESSFUL.

THE APPROXIMATE DEPTH OF THE WATER WAS 13 FEET DEEP WHERE GLOVER WAS RECOVERED.