Youngstown Wins USHL Championship

The Youngstown Phantoms completed its historic run through the postseason by earning a 1-0 win over Fargo in the championship-clinching game Friday night.

The Phantoms finish a 3 game sweep win in the best-of-five series over the Force in winning the first Clark Cup Championship in team history.

The Phantoms, who were making their second appearance in the Clark Cup Final, have been members of the USHL since the 2009-10 season.

24 seconds into the third period, Youngstown forward Andon Cerbone collected an errant pass in the Fargo defensive zone and ripped a shot for his fifth goal of the playoffs.

Cerbone’s goal held up as the game-winner.

Cerbone, who tallied the overtime game-winning goal in last Saturday’s 2-1 triumph, finished the year riding a five-game point-scoring streak going during which he registered 3-2—5.

Youngstown, which fashioned an 8-1-0 mark in nine playoff contests, outshot the Force 24-22 in the game.

Youngstown goalie Jacob Fowler, a Boston College commit who went 3-0-0 in the championship round with a 0.64 goals against average, .976 save percentage and a 22-save shutout in the final game, was named the Clark Cup Most Outstanding Player.