UNICAMERAL PASSES ABORTION & TRANSGENDER SURGERY RESTRICTIONS

NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS HAVE STOPPED A FILIBUSTER AND APPROVED NEW RESTRICTIONS ON ABORTION ACCESS AND TRANSGENDER ADOLESCENT PROCEDURES.

LB 574 BANS ABORTION ACCESS AFTER 12 WEEKS OF A PREGNANCY AND ALSO BANS SURGICAL PROCEDURES FOR TRANSGENDER NEBRASKANS UNDER 19 YEARS OLD.

IT ALSO TASKS NEBRASKA’S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER WITH ADOPTING RULES THAT WILL DETERMINE YOUTH ACCESS TO NONSURGICAL GENDER-RELATED CARE, INCLUDING PUBERTY BLOCKERS AND HORMONES.

THE TRANSGENDER RESTRICTIONS TAKE EFFECT OCTOBER 1ST WITH YOUTH ALREADY RECEIVING TREATMENT EXEMPTED FROM THE NEW RESTRICTIONS ON NONSURGICAL CARE.

THE BILL PROHIBITS THE DISTRIBUTION OR USE OF STATE FUNDS FOR ANY ENTITY, ORGANIZATION OR INDIVIDUAL THAT PROVIDES GENDER-ALTERING SURGERY FOR MINORS IN NEBRASKA.

THE ABORTION PROCEDURE BAN BEGINS AFTER THE GESTATIONAL AGE OF 12 WEEKS.

GESTATIONAL AGE CALCULATES A PREGNANCY FROM THE FIRST DAY OF A PREGNANT INDIVIDUAL’S LAST MENSTRUAL CYCLE RATHER THAN FROM THE MOMENT OF FERTILIZATION.

THE ACT INCLUDES EXCEPTIONS FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT, INCEST AND MEDICAL EMERGENCIES BUT DOES NOT INCLUDE EXCEPTIONS FOR A FETAL ANOMALY

THE BILL PASSED 33-15 AND NOW HEADS TO GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN’S DESK, WHERE PILLEN HAS INDICATED HE WILL SIGN IT INTO LAW.

THE ABORTION RESTRICTION WILL TAKE EFFECT ONE DAY AFTER PILLEN SIGNS THE BILL.

MINDY RUSH CHIPMAN OF NEBRASKA’S AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION CHAPTER SAYS THE VOTE WILL NOT BE THE FINAL WORD AND THEY ARE EXPLORING OPTIONS TO ADDRESS WHAT SHE CALLS “THIS EXTREME LEGISLATION”.