HAMILTON BLVD PAVING PROJECT TO START

PAVING PROJECTS THAT WILL LAST MOST OF THE SUMMER ARE SET TO BEGIN MONDAY IN TWO AREAS OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE PAVING IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT ARE AT WEST 3RD STREET AND AT TRI VIEW AVENUE.

THE PROJECT WILL COMPLETE PAVEMENT AND MEDIAN IMPROVEMENTS ON THOSE AREAS OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

TRAFFIC WILL REMAIN ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD THROUGH THE PROJECT, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED SOMETIME IN SEPTEMBER.

THE HAMILTON PAVING PROJECT WAS AWARDED TO MARK ALBENESIUS LAST OCTOBER 24TH FOR $338,930.