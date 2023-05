EYE DROPS RECALLED AS 4 DEATHS REPORTED

TWO BRANDS OF EYE DROPS HAVE BEEN RECALLED AFTER DEATHS AND VISION LOSS HAVE BEEN REPORTED AFTER THEIR USE.

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL REPORTS FOUR PEOPLE HAVE DIED AS OF SATURDAY MORNING AFTER USING THE EYEDROPS FROM DELSAM PHARMA AND EZRICARE MADE BY INDIA BASED GLOBAL PHARMA HEALTHCARE.

THE TAINTED EYEDROPS ARE ALSO LINKED TO 81 CASES OF EXTENSIVE VISION LOSS IN 18 STATES SINCE MARCH.

THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION IS URGING AMERICANS TO STOP USING THE TWO BRANDS IMMEDIATELY AND THROW THEM AWAY.

GLOBAL HEALTH PHARMA HAS ALSO ISSUED A RECALL OF DELSAM PHARMA’S ARTIFICIAL OINTMENT.