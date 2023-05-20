Explorers Continue Hot Start

The Sioux City Explorers are now 6-1 after a 4-2 win over the Kane County Cougars (2-5) on Friday night in Geneva, Illinois.

Both teams got stellar starting pitching with X’s starter Mitchell Verburg going 5.1 and Jake Fox working six innings for the Cougars.

Vergurg, who was named the Pitcher of the Week for the first week, struck out five and held the Cougars to two runs on four hits. Fox would surrender two runs on six hits with four strikeouts with both arms getting a no-decision.

Sioux City took the lead in the top of the seventh on a sac-fly RBI to Daniel Perez, and the final run on a RBI double by Matt Lloyd.

The X’s got some solid relief work as Brandon Brosher (1-0) would get Daniel Wasinger to pop out to short with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth in the relief win while Francys Peguero worked two scoreless innings to get the save.