VALERIE ROSE NAMED SC POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER PRESENTED AWARDS TO MEMBERS OF HIS DEPARTMENT AT THE ANNUAL POLICE WEEK CEREMONIES AT THE WARRIOR HOTEL THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE HONORS WERE GIVEN TO OFFICERS, STAFF AND CITIZENS FOR GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY.

VALERIE ROSE WAS HONORED AS THE DEPARTMENT’S OFFICER OF THE YEAR:

ROSE5 OC……….I’M GRATEFUL. :23

ROSE WAS NOMINATED FOR THE AWARD BY HER SERGEANT, TOM GILL:

ROSE6 OC………WORK FOR HIM. :18

OFFICER ROSE’S DUTIES INCLUDE HELPING TO ORGANIZE MANY OF THE COMMUNITY POLICING EVENTS PUT ON BY THE DEPARTMENT AND ALSO DEALING WITH THE MEDIA ON POLICE ISSUES, SO SHE IS FREQUENTLY IN THE PUBLIC’S EYE:

ROSE7 OC……..A DAILY BASIS. :18

HEATHER SKOGMAN WAS HONORED WITH THE COMMUNITY POLICING AWARD.

EIGHT MEMBERS OF THE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED LIFESAVING AWARDS.

NUMEROUS OTHER HONORS WERE PRESENTED AS WELL AS RECOGNITION OF THE OFFICERS PROMOTED OVER THE PAST YEAR.

Chief’s Appreciation Awards

Bob DeSmidt, Raul Gomez, Natnael Kifle, Joseph Olson, Jose Gutierrez, Sunnybrook Community Church, Heartland Church

Volunteer Award -Brent Heald

Community Policing Award – Heather Skogman

Chief’s Commendation Awards

Agent Sam Roberts, Detective Juaquin Orduno, Agent Brad Colligan

Lifesaving Awards

Troy Hooks, Kimberly Steele, Andrew Dutler, Dylan Frederickson, Casey McBride, Mike Simons, Jay Hoogendyk, Shawn Robinson

Exceptional Duty Award – Brennan Gill

Achievement Award – Kevin Heineman, Jay Hoogendyk, Jess Aesoph, Marc Hein Traci Markowski

Us Attorney’s Office Victim’s Service Award Nate West

Civilian Employee of the Year Jaqueline Bata

Officer of the Year, Officer Valerie Rose

Promotions Celebrated

Sergeant John Sanders, Sergeant Josh Tyler, Sergeant Paul Yaneff, Sergeant Ryan Moritz, Sergeant Alan Schmeckpeper, Lieutenant Jeremy McClure, Lieutenant Jay Hoogendyk, Captain Judy Kellen, Captain Ryan Bertrand