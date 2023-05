NORTH HIGH STUDENTS CREATE BOBBLEHEADS

STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S NORTH HIGH SCHOOL HAVE COMPLETED A UNIQUE ART PROJECT.

THE STUDENTS EACH HAVE SPENT SEVERAL WEEKS CREATING AND SCULPTING A BOBBLEHEAD FIGURE OF A FICTIONAL CHARACTER OF THEIR CHOICE.

ARCENIA BURRACK CREATED “LADY” FROM THE DISNEY CLASSIC MONEY “LADY AND THE TRAMP” AS HER BOBBLEHEAD:

BURRACK SAYS A LOT OF WORK WENT INTO CREATING THE BOBBLEHEAD:

JEREMY DUMKRIEGER HAS TAUGHT THE CLASS FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS AND LAST YEAR STARTED A HALL OF FAME WITH A BOBBLEHEAD OF A LOCAL PERSON WHO MAKES A DIFFERENCE IN OUR COMMUNITY.

FLORA LEE WAS HONORED LAST SPRING AND THIS YEAR IT’S MAYOR BOB SCOTT:

DUMKRIEGER SAYS HE AND THE STUDENTS HAVE A LOT OF FUN WITH THE PROJECT, AND HE SAYS IT GETS THEM EXCITED ABOUT MAKING SOMETHING WITH MEANING TO THEM.