NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS FINALIZE STATE BUDGET

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL TO THE SEVEN COMPONENTS OF THE STATE’S $10.7 BILLION, TWO-YEAR BUDGET PACKAGE FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL CLOTURE VOTES.

AMONG THE MEASURES PASSED WAS LB 813, WHICH MAKES ADJUSTMENTS TO FUNDING FOR STATE OPERATIONS, AID AND CONSTRUCTION PROGRAMS IN THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2023.

FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL SUCCESSFUL CLOTURE MOTIONS, SENATORS PASSED THREE MORE BILLS ON WEDNESDAY AND THEN THE FINAL THREE COMPONENTS OF THE BUDGET PACKAGE ON THURSDAY.

LB 814, WHICH PASSED 42-3, IS THE MAINLINE BUDGET BILL WITH FUNDING FOR STATE AID AND OPERATIONS.

IT ALSO AUTHORIZES $335 MILLION FOR A NEW STATE PRISON AND $8.5 MILLION TO INCREASE REIMBURSEMENT RATES FOR CHILD WELFARE SERVICE PROVIDERS.

UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF LB 818, THE STATE’S CASH RESERVE BALANCE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $780 MILLION.

FINALLY, LB 282, WHICH APPROVES APPROXIMATELY $27 MILLION IN TORT CLAIMS AGAINST THE STATE AND AGENCY WRITE-OFFS, PASSED ON A 42-0 VOTE.

ALL OF THE MEASURES TOOK EFFECT IMMEDIATELY UPON PASSAGE.

THE GOVERNOR HAS FIVE CALENDAR DAYS, EXCLUDING SUNDAY, TO SIGN, VETO OR LINE-ITEM VETO APPROPRIATIONS WITHIN THE BUDGET BILLS.