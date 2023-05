LATEST PLYWOOD TRAIL BIDS COME IN OVER BUDGET

THE BIDS CAME IN HIGHER THAN ESTIMATED, BUT THE LE MARS CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION ON THE PLYWOOD TRAIL PROJECT.

LAST MONTH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION OPENED TWO BIDS FOR THE PROJECT THAT WERE EACH ALMOST 20 PERCENT ABOVE THE PROJECT COST ESTIMATE.

THE PLYWOOD TRAIL EXECUTIVE BOARD MET TWICE TO CONSIDER FINANCES DUE TO THE HIGH BID.

THEY AND THE PROJECT ENGINEER RECOMMENDED THE CONTRACT BE AWARDED TO THE LOW BIDDER, GODBERSON-SMITH, AT 2.3 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE CITY WILL BE REIMBURSED BY THE PLYWOOD TRAIL FOUNDATION, LE MARS AREA BETTERMENT FOUNDATION, AND A DESTINATION IOWA GRANT AND A FEDERAL RECREATIONAL GRANT.

THE TRAIL WILL BE EXTENDED FROM EAST OF THE WEST BRANCH CREEK AT MERRILL TO THE LE MARS CITY LIMITS.

KLEM