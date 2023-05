SC SCHOOL DISTRICT TO SERVE FREE MEALS AGAIN THIS SUMMER

THE SCHOOL YEAR IS ALMOST OVER BUT A LOT OF STUDENTS DEPEND ON THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S LUNCH PROGRAM.

RICH LUZE IS THE FOOD SERVICE MANAGER FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND SAYS THE SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM WILL BEGIN JUNE 5TH AND RUN THROUGH AUGUST 4TH:

MEALS ARE AVAILABLE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR ALL CHILDREN AGES 1-18 WITHOUT CHARGE:

LUZE SAYS THEY SERVE A LOT OF MEALS OVER EACH SUMMER:

THE GRAB AND GO ENDED LAST JUNE 30TH SO LUZE EXPECTS NUMBERS TO RETURN TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS.

LUZE SAYS ALMOST EVERY PUBLIC SCHOOL WILL SERVE THE FREE MEALS THIS SUMMER:

ADULTS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE MEALS AT A LOW PRICE OF AROUND THREE TO FIVE DOLLARS.

MEALS WILL ALSO BE SERVED AT THE TWO SANFORD CENTER LOCATIONS JUNE THROUGH AUGUST , BUT ONLY TO THOSE REGISTERED AS MEMBERS THERE.