PURSUIT SUSPECT ARRESTED WITH OVER 400 FENTANYL PILLS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FACING DRUG CHARGES AFTER HE WAS ARRESTED AND IN POSSESSION OF SEVERAL HUNDRED FENTANYL LACED PILLS EARLY THURSDAY.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS AT 12:38 A.M., SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE ASKED TO ASSIST NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES IN STOPPING A VEHICLE BEING PURSUED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THAT WAS HEADED INTO IOWA:

SIOUX CITY OFFICERS DEPLOYED “STOP STICKS” TO TRY AND DISABLE THE VEHICLE BEING PURSUED:

THE DRIVER, 23-YEAR-OLD BENITO CURIEL WAS ARRESTED ALONG WITH 19-YEAR-OLD CARSON KLASSEN.

SGT. GILL SAYS OFFICERS FOUND CURIEL HAD DRUGS IN HIS PANTS POCKET AND OUTSTANDING WARRANTS:

GILL SAYS THE NUMBER OF PILLS SEIZED IS A CONCERN AND SHOWS WHAT A PROBLEM FENTANYL IS BECOMING IN OUR AREA:

CURIEL WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FAILURE TO AFFIX DRUG STAMP, FELONY ELUDING, NO DRIVERS LICENSE OR REGISTRATION, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS AND SEVERAL TRAFFIC RELATED COUNTS.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $55,000 BOND.

KLASSEN IS CHARGED WITH INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS AND IS FREE ON BOND.