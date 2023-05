IT’S TULIP FESTIVAL TIME IN ORANGE CITY

THE 82ND ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL IS UNDERWAY IN ORANGE CITY.

THE DUTCH HERITAGE OF THE SIOUX COUNTY TOWN IS BEING CELEBRATED WITH WOODEN SHOES, STREET PARADES, MUSIC AND OF COURSE TULIPS.

THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL QUEEN IS AMANDA HULSTEIN, A SENIOR AT M-O-C/FLOYD VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL.

SHE SAYS THE EXCITEMENT OF BEING NAMED TULIP QUEEN HAS BEEN BUILDING SINCE SHE WAS CROWNED LAST NOVEMBER

HULSTEIN OFFERS ADVICE FOR PEOPLE ATTENDING THE TULIP FESTIVAL

THE TULIP FESTIVAL RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY IN ORANGE CITY.