GOODWILL CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF SERVICE

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS CELEBRATED THEIR 100TH YEAR OF SERVING SIOUXLAND AND THE MIDWEST AREA WITH A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY THURSDAY AT THEIR RETAIL STORE ON WEST 4TH STREET.

GREAT PLAINS PRESIDENT AND C-E-O BRIGET SOLOMON SAYS THERE’S MUCH MORE TO GOODWILL’S MISSION THAN BEING A BARGAIN RETAIL OUTLET:

GOODWILL’S JOB TRAINING SERVES HIGH SCHOOL AGE STUDENTS AND ADULTS.

SOLOMAN SAYS IN 2022, MORE THAN 400 PEOPLE WERE PLACED INTO COMMUNITY JOBS AFTER UTILIZING THEIR SERVICES.

THEY HAVE FOUR REGIONAL JOB TRAINING CENTERS, A NEW MOBILE CAREER CRUISER.

GOODWILL WILL BREAK GROUND ON A NEW MISSION BASED JOB FACILITY NEXT MONTH.

THE ORGANIZATION HAS 21 RETAIL STORES IN A FOUR-STATE TERRITORY WITH A 22ND STORE OPENING IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA NEXT YEAR.