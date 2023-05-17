X’s Now 4-0 To Start Season

The Sioux City Explorers got lights out pitching and a pair of doubles in a two-run seventh to break a 1-1 tie and beat the Lake Country Dockhounds 3-1 Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

With the game tied in the seventh, Vince Fernandez would launch a double off the wall in left just below the scoreboard to score a runner from first for his team-leading eighth RBI to take the lead.

Daniel Perez would follow with another double to score Fernandez for a 3-1 lead.

The Explorers and Dockhounds continue their series Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

It is Lucky Dog Wednesday at the ballpark with a promotion of buy one hot dog at regular price, get the 2nd one FREE.

Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

You can catch all the X’s action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.