TRI-STATE GOVERNORS SUPPORT TEXAS GOVERNOR’S BORDER EFFORTS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS JOINED WITH OTHER REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS IN EXTENDING SUPPORT TO TEXAS AND GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT DURING THE UNPRECEDENTED BORDER CRISIS.

THE GOVERNORS RELEASED A JOINT STATEMENT, SAYING : “THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE, HANDLING THE EXPIRATION OF TITLE 42, HAS REPRESENTED A COMPLETE FAILURE OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

THEY SAY WHILE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS ABDICATED ITS DUTIES, REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS STAND READY TO PROTECT THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER AND KEEP FAMILIES SAFE”.

IOWA’S KIM REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL TUESDAY ENHANCING PENALTIES FOR FENTANYL CRIMES AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING WHILE ALSO INCREASING SUPPORT FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THE GOVERNOR’S INCLUDING SOUTH DAKOTA’S KRISTI NOEM, SAY THEY SUPPORT THE EFFORTS TO SECURE THE BORDER LED BY GOVERNOR ABBOTT.