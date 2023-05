THUNE SAYS NATIONAL DEBT INTEREST WILL SOON EXCEED PROGRAM BUDGETS

AS REPUBLICAN HOUSE LEADERS MET WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN TO TRY AND NEGOTIATE A DEBT CEILING INCREASE AND BUDGET REFORM, SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE WAS MAKING A SPEECH POINTING OUT THE 31 TRILLION DOLLAR DEBT ISSUES:

HE SAYS SERVICING THE NATIONAL DEBT COULD OVERWHELM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT:

THUNE SAYS THERE ARE NO EASY ANSWERS TO FIX THE PROBLEM:

PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS HE WILL CUT SHORT HIS OVERSEAS TRIP AS NEGOTIATIONS OVER THE DEBT CEILING CONTINUE.

Jerry Oster WNAX