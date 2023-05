Parker Resigns Northwestern Athletics Post

DR. MICAH PARKER HAS RESIGNED AS NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE’S VICE PRESIDENT FOR ATHLETICS AFTER THREE YEARS IN THAT ROLE TO RETURN TO HIS PREVIOUS INSTITUTION.

PARKER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT FOR ATHLETICS AT NCAA DIVISION I CALIFORNIA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY, WHERE HE SERVED AS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FROM 2009 TO 2020.

DURING PARKER’S TIME AT NORTHWESTERN, THE FOOTBALL TEAM WON THE 2022 NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP, THE MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM WON THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT, AND THE MEN’S SOCCER AND SOFTBALL TEAMS WON REGULAR SEASON GPAC TITLES.

PARKER’S LAST DAY ON CAMPUS WILL BE MAY 26TH

NORTHWESTERN WILL BEGIN A SEARCH FOR THE NEXT ATHLETIC DIRECTOR IMMEDIATELY.