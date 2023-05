IOWANS WHO ARE 65 OR OLDER AND OWN THE HOME THEY LIVE IN HAVE ABOUT SIX WEEKS TO APPLY FOR A NEW PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

IOWANS WHO ARE RECEIVING OR ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THE MILITARY SERVICE PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION WILL SEE IT INCREASE TO FOUR-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

VETERANS WHO WERE ON ACTIVE DUTY DURING A WAR OR SERVED 18 MONTHS DURING PEACETIME MAY CLAIM THE EXEMPTION ON THE HOME THEY LIVE IN.