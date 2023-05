Iowa & Iowa State 2nd & 3rd In Women’s Basketball Attendance

IOWA AND IOWA STATE RANK NEAR THE TOP IN THE COUNTRY IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ATTENDANCE.

THE NCAA SAYS THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PROGRAM RANKS 2ND NATIONALLY IN TOTAL ATTENDANCE, BRINGING MORE THAN 11-THOUSAND FANS PER HOME GAME.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA IS THE ONLY WOMEN’S PROGRAM TO TOP IOWA, FILLING THEIR ARENA WITH NEARLY 13-THOUSAND FANS PER GAME.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY RANKS 3RD WITH MORE THAN 10-THOUSAND FANS PER HOME GAME.

IOWA AND IOWA STATE ATTRACTED A COMBINED NEARLY 350-THOUSAND FANS TO HOME GAMES.