ERNST WANTS D-O-D TO HELP STOP FENTANYL TRAFFICKING

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE WANTS TO INCREASE THE OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AS A WAY TO STEM THE FLOW OF FENTANYL AT ITS SOURCE IN MEXICO.

DOD1 OC……….FENTANYL EFFORTS” :16

ERNST SAYS THE DISRUPT FENTANYL TRAFFICKING ACT OF 2023 HAS BIPARTISAN SUPPORT.

DOD2 OC……..MORE ACTIVELY” :16

SHE SAYS IT WOULD DIRECT THE PENTAGON TO DEVELOP A FENTANYL-SPECIFIC COUNTER DRUG STRATEGY, INCLUDING ENHANCED COOPERATION WITH MEXICAN DEFENSE OFFICIALS FOCUSED ON PUTTING THE PENTAGON’S TOOLS TO USE TO SAVE LIVES.

DOD3 OC………AS WELL” :11

ERNST SAYS THIS IS COMPLETELY LEGAL AND THEY ALREADY HAVE THE COUNTER DRUG EFFORTS WITHIN D-O-D.

SHE SAYS SHE HAS ALREADY GONE INTO MEXICO AND SPOKEN WITH THE MEXICAN NAVY AND ARMY LEADERSHIP ABOUT HOW EVERYONE CAN WORK TOGETHER TO CURB FENTANYL TRAFFICKING.