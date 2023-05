BIKE TO WORK IN SIOUXLAND THIS FRIDAY

NATIONAL BIKE TO WORK WEEK IS UNDERWAY AND FRIDAY IS THE DAY SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO PEDAL TO THEIR JOB IF POSSIBLE.

LAURA BRIGHTON IS WITH THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WHO IS CO-SPONSORING AND HOSTING FRIDAY ACTIVITIES:

THE BREAKFAST TACOS FROM BRIGHTSIDE CAFE WILL BE SERVED FROM 6:30 UNTIL 8:30 IN THE MORNING.

YOU ARE ASKED TO PRE-REGISTER FOR THE EVENT:

YOU MAY ALSO PURCHASE A T-SHIRT FOR $10 AT THE EVENT OR GET ONE IN ADVANCE AT ALBRECHT’S CYCLE SHOP OR THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER.