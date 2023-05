WALTHILL MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON OBSCENITY CHARGE

A WALTHILL, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 18 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR TRANSFER OF OBSCENE MATERIAL TO A MINOR.

PROSECUTORS SAY 23-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL TYNDALL JR. USED SNAPCHAT LAST OCTOBER TO SEND AN OBSCENE PHOTOGRAPH OF HMSELF TO A 13-YEAR-OLD MINOR.

TYNDALL MESSAGED THE MINOR VICTIM QUESTIONS ABOUT SEXUAL HISTORY AND PREFERENCES.

THE MINOR VICTIM REPORTED TYNDALL’S CONDUCT TO A TRUSTED ADULT, WHO NOTIFIED LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THE CASE WAS BROUGHT AS PART OF PROJECT SAFE CHILDHOOD, A NATIONWIDE INITIATIVE TO COMBAT CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE BY THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.