UNICAMERAL ADVANCES ABORTION & YOUTH GENDER CHANGING RESTRICTIONS

NEW RESTRICTIONS ON ABORTION ACCESS IN NEBRASKA ALONG WITH GENER ALTERING PROCEDURES FOR MINORS IN THE STATE ARE NOW ONE ROUND OF DEBATE AWAY FROM PASSAGE IN THE UNICAMERAL.

NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS ENDED DEBATE ON THE PROPOSED RESTRICTIONS WITH A 33 -14 VOTE, REACHING THE NUMBER NEEDED TO OVERCOME A FILIBUSTER.

THE STATE SENATE THEN ADOPTED AN AMENDMENT AND ADVANCED LB 574.

THE AMENDED BILL NOW CONTAINS A PROVISION THAT BANS ABORTION 12 WEEKS INTO A PREGNANCY IN ADDITION TO RESTRICTIONS ON GENDER CHANGING PROCEDURES FOR NEBRASKANS UNDER 19 YEARS OLD.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE “OUR KIDS ARE OUR FUTURE, AND THE ADVANCEMENT OF LB-574 IS AN IMPORTANT STEP IN PROTECTING THAT FUTURE.

AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION OF NEBRASKA INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MINDY RUSH CHIPMAN SAYS SENATORS ARE TRYING TO IMPOSE THEIR PERSONAL BELIEFS ON EVERYONE ELSE.

THE COMBINED BAN HASN’T BEEN SCHEDULED YET FOR ITS FINAL ROUND OF DEBATE.