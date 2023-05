REYNOLDS SIGNS FENTANYL CRIMINAL PENALTY BILL

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES THE CRIMINAL PENALTIES FOR MAKING OR SELLING ILLEGAL DRUGS LACED WITH FENTANYL IN IOWA:

THE IOWA DIVISION OF NARCOTICS ENFORCEMENT HAS SEIZED NEARLY 28-THOUSAND FENTANYL PILLS IN THE LAST SIX WEEKS.

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S NO MYSTERY WHERE THIS FLOOD OF FENTANYL IS COMING FROM.

THE BILL DOUBLES THE PENALTY MAKING AND SELLING ILLEGAL DRUGS.

THOSE CAUGHT WITH 50 GRAMS OF FENTANYL COULD BE SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN AN IOWA PRISON AND PENALTIES ARE ALSO ENHANCED FOR SELLING ILLEGAL DRUGS TO A MINOR.

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SAYS THERE ARE ALSO HARSHER SENTENCES FOR PROVIDING DRUGS THAT LEAD TO AN OVERDOSE OR DEATH.

THE GOVERNOR HOSTED A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION IN ATLANTIC ABOUT DRUG CRIMES BEFORE SHE SIGNED THE BILL INTO LAW.