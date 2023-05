NEBRASKA HAD RECORD TORNADO WARNING DAY LAST FRIDAY

DAMAGE ASSESSMENT IS CONTINUING FOLLOWING FRIDAY’S STORMS IN NEBRASKA AND IOWA THAT SPAWNED TORNADOES.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS NOW CONFIRMED 15 TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN THE CORNHUSKER STATE ON FRIDAY.

THOSE STORMS ALSO PRODUCED GRAPEFRUIT-SIZED HAIL, STRONG WINDS, AND LEFT WIDESPREAD DAMAGE.

THE NEBRASKA WEATHER SERVICE ISSUED 50 TORNADO WARNINGS FRIDAY, THE MOST EVER IN THE STATE ON ONE DAY, WITH 33 COMING FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA.

FOR THE LAST DECADE, THE OMAHA OFFICE HAS AVERAGED 26 TORNADO WARNINGS FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR.

THE SIOUX CITY AREA HAD TWO SIGHTINGS OF SHORT LIVED FUNNEL CLOUDS WITH NO MAJOR LOCAL DAMAGE FROM THEM.