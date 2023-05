GRASSLEY WANTS FBI TO RELEASE WHISTLEBLOWER DOCUMENT ON BIDEN

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS CONTINUING TO PRESS THE F.B.I. FOR A WHISTLEBLOWER’S DOCUMENT REGARDING JOE BIDEN.

THE REPUBLICAN SENATOR REMAINS FRUSTRATED THAT THE F.B.I. HAS NOT LET HIM SEE WHAT HE SAYS IS A PUBLIC DOCUMENT:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE WHISTLEBLOWER’S DOCUMENT MAY IMPLICATE JOE BIDEN IN FINANCIAL WRONGDOING WHEN HE WAS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNTRY DURING THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION,

GRASSLEY IS MORE CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT THE F.B.I. KNEW AND WHAT THEY DID ABOUT IT:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE F.B.I. HASN’T SAID YES OR NO TO HIS REQUEST:

GRASSLEY SAYS HE IS AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT ‘SHELL COMPANIES” SUPPOSEDLY SET UP BY BIDEN TO DISTRIBUTE MONEY GIVEN TO NIECES, NEPHEWS AND HIS SON HUNTER.

HE MADE HIS COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE WHICH IS BROADCASTING THIS WEEK FROM WASHINGTON D.C.