BUCKLE UP…..IT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS ENCOURAGING SEATBELT USE AS PART OF AN ANNUAL NATIONAL CAMPAIGN.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS THE CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY.

HE SAYS SEATBELT USE INCREASES YOUR CHANCE OF SURVIVING A SERIOUS CRASH BY 45 PERCENT,

CLICK7 OC……..TRAGIC NEWS. :15

STATE PATROL OFFICIALS SAY 131 PEOPLE WHO DIED IN CRASHES ON NEBRASKA ROADS LAST YEAR WERE NOT WEARING SEATBELTS.

JACKIE ROWAN OF CENTRAL NEBRASKA TOLD THE STORY OF HER DAUGHTER ERIKA:

CLICK8 OC……..AFTER THAT. :17

ROWAN SAYS AN OFFICER CAME TO HER DOOR AND SAID ERIKA HAD BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT:

CLICK9 OC…….CERTIFICATE SAYS. :23

ROWAN SAYS HER FAMILY LEARNED TWO TERRIBLE LESSONS THAT DAY:

CLICK10 OC…….I BELIEVE. :26

THE CLICK IT OR TICKET EFFORT RUNS NOW THROUGH JUNE 4TH: