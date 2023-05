WEARING YOUR BIKE HELMET CAN EARN YOU A SWEET TREAT

THIS WILL BE THE 9TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED IS PARTNERING WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS TO ENCOURAGE YOUNG BIKE RIDERS TO WEAR A HELMET.

SUSAN VONDRAK OF OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED SAYS THE “YOU’VE BEEN TICKETED” PROGRAM. IS AN EXTENSION OF O-U’S “GOTTA BRAIN, GETTA HELMET INITIATIVE”:

SHE SAYS WHEN AN OFFICER SPOTS A YOUNG RIDER WEARING A HELMET ON A BIKE, SCOOTER OR SKATEBOARD, THEY HAND THEM SOMETHING SPECIAL:

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS HE AND FELLOW OFFICERS ARE BIG FANS OF THE PROGRAM:

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED BENEFITS FROM “YOU’VE BEEN TICKETED” BY PROMOTING BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS IN THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

PRESIDENT AND CEO, JENNIFER MCCABE STATES, “IT IS OUR HOPE THAT IF WE PREVENT JUST ONE BRAIN INJURY, WE FEEL LIKE IT’S BEEN A SUCCESS.