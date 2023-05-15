Verburg Named American Association Pitcher Of The Week

The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers RHP Mitchell Verburg Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week from opening week. Verburg tossed five scoreless innings, holding a loaded Kansas City lineup to just one hit in game two of a doubleheader sweep for Sioux City. He added nine strikeouts and retired the first eight batters before allowing a hit to KC. Verburg then finished off his night sending down seven straight Monarchs as the X’s went on to a 7-0 win.

A native of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Verburg is in his second season with the X’s after a solid 2022 season in Sioux City. He appeared in 17 games last season, all in relief, posting a 1.48 ERA in 24.1 innings. The righty struck out 32 and walked just seven in 2022.

Verburg came to Sioux City following a standout four-year career at Oregon State University. He would go 9-3 in his career with a 3.27 ERA in 93.2 innings with seven saves. Verburg pitched in 74 games for the Beavers with all but one in relief. In 2022, Verburg went 5-3 with a 5.61 ERA, following up a 2021 season where he held opponents to a .208 average in 24.2 innings over 19 relief appearances. His 2021 season saw him save two games and post a 1.93 ERA.

After not pitching in 2020, Verburg pitched in 16 games, all in relief, in 2019. He was 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and two saves, punching out 38 in 25.2 innings. He did not pitch in 2018, but he made his Beaver debut in 2017. In his freshman season Verburg made 14 relief appearances and was 1-0 with 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings with two saves.

Verburg is the first Explorer to be named Pitcher of the Week since LHP Tyler Koch was honored after the last week of the regular season in 2021.

Following an off day Monday, the Explorers will open a three-game midweek series against the Lake Country Dockhounds beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X’s action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.