LOCAL LETTER CARRIERS HELP STAMP OUT HUNGER

LOCAL POSTAL CARRIERS DELIVERED THE MAIL AND COLLECTED DONATIONS OF FOOD TO HELP THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND ON SATURDAY.

THE 31ST ANNUAL DRIVE BY THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LETTER CARRIERS COLLECTED 5,192 POUNDS OF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS THIS PAST WEEKEND.

THE STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE IS THE COUNTRY’S LARGEST ONE-DAY FOOD DRIVE, PROVIDING RESIDENTS WITH AN EASY WAY TO DONATE FOOD TO THOSE IN NEED.

POSTAL SERVICE CUSTOMERS LEFT THEIR DONATIONS NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX TO BE COLLECTED BY LETTER CARRIERS ON THEIR ROUTES.

DONATIONS WILL GO TOWARDS FEEDING THE FOOD BANK’S 11-COUNTY SERVICE AREA WITH OVER 100 AGENCIES.