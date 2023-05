IOWA REGENTS LIKELY TO RAISE STATE UNIVERSITY TUITION

THE IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS HAD THE FIRST READING LAST WEEK OF A PROPOSED TUITION INCREASE AT THE THREE STATE UNIVERSITIES.

BRAD BERG OF THE REGENTS’ OFFICE EXPLAINED THE PROPOSAL.

REGENTS3 OC……….AT U-N-I” :16

THE PROPOSAL WOULD ALSO INCREASE MANDATORY FEES AT THE IOWA BY 306 DOLLARS, 60 DOLLARS AT I-S-U, AND 32 DOLLARS AT U-N-I.

REGENT DAVID BARKER POINTED OUT THAT THE PROPOSED TUITION INCREASE IS WELL BELOW THE RECENT INFLATION NUMBERS.

REGENTS4 OC………MIDDLE CLASS IOWANS” :17

BARKER IS SPINNING THIS TO SAY STUDENTS ARE REALLY GETTING A TUITION CUT:

REGENTS5 OC…..INFLATION RATE” :05

BARKER IS AN IOWA CITY NATIVE, WHO IS AN ECONOMIST AND ALSO OWNS A COMPANY THAT MANAGES AND DEVELOPS APARTMENTS AND REAL ESTATE.

THE SECOND AND FINAL READING OF THE PROPOSED INCREASE WILL BE HELD AT THE BOARD’S JUNE 13TH MEETING.

RADIO IOWA