IOWA CONTINUES TO SEE MAJOR DRUG DISTRIBUTION ISSUES

IOWA STATE PATROL TROOPERS WHO LOOK FOR ILLEGAL DRUGS ON OUR HIGHWAYS SAY OUR STATE IS NO LONGER JUST A DRIVE THROUGH AREA ON THE WAY TO LARGER CITIES.

CAPTAIN NATHAN ANDREWS SAYS THE AMOUNT OF DRUGS THEY’VE SEEN INDICATE THE DRUGS ARE NOW BEING STORED HERE FOR DISTRIBUTION.

HE SAYS THEY HAVE NEVER SEEN THAT BEFORE IN DES MOINES AND IOWA IN GENERAL.

ANDREWS SAYS THE PANDEMIC SAW ENFORCEMENT SLOWED DOWN AND THAT FREED UP A LOT OF MOVEMENT FOR CRIMINALS, WHICH COULD BE ANOTHER REASON THE DRUGS ARE BEING STORED IN IOWA.

TROOPER RYAN ZENOR WORKS WITH THE PATROL’S DRUG DOGS AND SAYS THEY ROUTINELY SEE HUNDREDS OF POUNDS OF DRUGS IN ONE STOP.

ZENOR SAYS THEY TRACK THE QUANTITY AND DOLLAR VALUE OF THE DRUGS THEY SEIZE ON THE INTERSTATES.

HE SAYS THE REALLY ALARMING NUMBER IS THE SEIXURE OF 11-AND-A-HALF POUNDS OF FENTANYL, WHICH DOESN’T SEEM LIKE A LOT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE OTHER DRUG AMOUNTS, BUT IT’S MORE DANGEROUS.

FEDERAL OFFICIALS DID SOME FIGURING AFTER A BIG FENTANYL SEIZURE OVER IN OMAHA LAST YEAR.

IF FIVE POUNDS OF FENTANYL WAS AIRBORNE, IT WOULD TAKE OUT THE POPULATION OF NEBRASKA, IOWA AND MINNESOTA IN ONE SHOT. THAT’S HOW LETHAL IT IS.