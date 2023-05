FEENSTRA EVENT ATTRACTS TOP IA G-O-P MEMBERS & CROWD OF HUNDREDS

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAD PLENTY OF IOWA’S TOP REPUBLICANS AT HIS 3RD ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC FUNDRAISER SATURDAY IN SIOUX CENTER.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS AMONG THOSE WHO WERE SERVING UP FOOD TO SEVERAL HUNDRED SUPPORTERS AND THEN MAKING REMARKS LATER IN THE DAY.

SHE TALKED ABOUT ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN THE JUST CONCLUDED STATE LEGISLATIVE SESSION:

PICNIC1 OC………WE’RE NOT DONE. :19

REYNOLDS WAS JOINED BY LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG, ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD AND MOST OTHER GOP STATE OFFICIALS AND SEVERAL STATE LAWMAKERS.

SENATOR JONI ERNST SPOKE AFTER REYNOLDS, AND FIRED SALVOS AT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON ISSUES LIKE IMMMIGRATION, THE NATIONAL DEBT, AND ENERGY, INCLUDING CONVERTING FROM PETROLEUM TO ELECTRIC POWERED VEHICLES:

PICNIC2 OC……..THIS ADMINISTRATION. :22

AND OF COURSE RANDY FEENSTRA SPOKE AT HIS EVENT.

FEENSTRA TALKED ABOUT HIS EARLY CAREER, INCLUDING SERVING AS CITY ADMINISTRATOR IN THE TOWN OF HULL.

HE ALSO TAKED ABOUT CURRENT FEDERAL OVERREACH IN IOWANS’ LIVES:

PICNIC3 OC………LEAVE US ALONE. (FADES) :23

FEENSTRA LATER INTRODUCED FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS, WHO KEYNOTED THE FAMILY PICNIC EVENT.