BAD WEATHER CAUSES TRUMP EVENT TO BE CANCELLED

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WAS ALSO SUPPOSED TO SPEAK IN IOWA ON SATURDAY, BUT HAD TO CANCEL HIS RALLY IN DES MOINES.

THE OUTDOOR EVENT WAS CANCELLED DUE TO A TORNADO WATCH ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN TWEETED OUT THE FORMER PRESIDENT MAKING A PHONE CALL TO SOME LONG TIME POLK COUNTY SUPPORTERS WHO HOPED TO SEE HIM:

TRUMP STAFF KOCKED ON THE COUPLE’S DOOR AND BROUGHT THEM SOME CAMPAIGN GEAR:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCED SATURDAY IT HAS ENDORSEMENTS FROM 19 REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS AND GRASSROOTS SUPPORTERS IN EACH OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.

HE SAYS HE WILL RETURN TO IOWA IN AUGUST.