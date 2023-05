DESANTIS FEATURED AT FEENSTRA FAMILY PICNIC EVENT

EVEN THOUGH HE HASN’T OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS OF FLORIDA SOUNDED LIKE HE WAS IN SIOUX CENTER ON SATURDAY.

DESANTIS WAS THE FEATURED SPEAKER AT 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S 3RD ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC FUNDRAISER.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS ALSO THERE, AND DESANTIS PRAISED REYNOLDS AND SAID IOWA WAS A LOT LIKE FLORIDA:POLITICALLY:

DESANTIS RAN THROUGH A LITANY OF ISSUES HE HAS DEALT WITH IN FLORIDA, DRAWING APPLAUSE FROM THE SIOUX COUNTY CROWD:

THE FLORIDA GOVERNOR ALSO TOOK THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO TASK ON SEVERAL ISSUES, INCLUDING IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER CRISIS:

HE SAYS HE ALSO SUPPORTS FINISHING THE BORDER WALL.

DESANTIS ALSO SAID THAT THERE IS WAR BETWEEN WOKENESS AND THE TRUTH, AND THAT HE IS A BELIEVER IN TRUTH:

HE ALSO SPOKE OUT AGAINST EDUCATORS WHO ARE REWRITING HISTORY AND SAYS DR. FAUCI WAS WRONG REGARDING DEALING WITH THE COVID PANDEMIC.

SENATOR JONI ERNST ALSO SPOKE AT THE FEENSTRA EVENT