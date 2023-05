SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS LED TO THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS SEASON OPENER AGAINST THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS TO BE RAINED OUT FRIDAY EVENING.

WEATHER PERMITTING, THE TWO TEAMS WILL OPEN THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION SEASON AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK WITH A DOUBLEHEADER ON SATURDAY.

SIOUX CITY AND KANSAS CITY WILL PLAY A TWIN BILL WITH THE FIRST PITCH OF THE OPENING GAME SET FOR 5:05PM.

THE GATES OPEN AT 4:05 P.M.

YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE GAMES RIGHT HERE ON KSCJ.