THE SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER PARTNERED WITH WESTROCK AND THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION TO OFFER 300 COMPLIMENTARY “TREES OF HOPE” TO PLANT IN HONOR OF MOTHER’S DAY.

THE TREES ARE OF MIXED VARIETY AND BETWEEN TWO AND FIVE FEET TALL.

EACH HOUSEHOLD WAS INVITED TO PICK UP ONE TREE TO PLANT.

THE TREES WERE GIVEN AWAY FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 3 P.M. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST ON THE NORTHSIDE OF SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH’S PARKING LOT.