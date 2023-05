TORNADO WATCH FOR OUR LISTENING AREA UNTIL 9 P.M. FRIDAY

THE KSCJ LISTENING AREA IS UNDER A TORNADO WATCH FROM NOW UNTIL 9:00PM.

THIS WATCH INCLUDES WOODBURY, UNION AND DAKOTA COUNTIES IN OUR METRO AREA.

IN NORTHWEST IOWA IT INCLUDES PLYMOUTH, MONONA AND IDA, AS WELL AS THE SOUTHWESTERN TIER OF COUNTIES IN IOWA.

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, DIXON IS INCLUDED AS WELL AS 28 OTHER COUNTIES IN EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA.

IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA, BON HOMME, CLAY AND YANKTON COUNTIES.

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WITH THE POTENTIAL TO DEVELOP TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA DURING THAT TIME FRAME.

