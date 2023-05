STRONG STORMS ROLL THROUGH SIOUXLAND

A SERIES OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THAT SPAWNED TORNADOES IN NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND TORNADO WARNINGS IN THE METRO AREA ROLLED THROUGH SIOUXLAND FRIDAY EVENING.

THE STORMS HAD AN UNUSUAL TRACK WITH MANY OF THEM MOVING TO THE NORTH-NORTHWEST BECAUSE OF STRONG EASTERLY WINDS.

WARNING SIRENS SOUNDED IN SIOUX CITY SHORTLY AFTER 8 P.M.WHEN A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER SERGEANT BLUFF.

THE HINTON AREA ALSO HAD A RADAR ROTATION TORNADO WARNING ISSUED.

STREET FLOODING WAS REPORTED IN RIVERSIDE FROM THE HEAVY DOWNPOUR.

A CONFIRMED TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS IT WAS LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF LINDSAY IN PLATTE COUNTY, ABOUT 40 MILES NORTHWEST OF COLUMBUS.

THERE IS NO WORD YET OF INJURIES OR DAMAGE.

LINDSAY IS A TOWN OF 285 RESIDENTS.