SC POLICE TO HOST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CAN TAKE PART IN A MEET AND GREET THIS SATURDAY AFTERNOON WITH MEMBERS OF THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT IS HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS:

VAL1 OC…….YOU WOULD LIKE. :17

THERE’S GOING TO BE A LOT GOING ON INSIDE THE STATION TOO:

VAL2 OC…….DOING DEMOS. :30

YOU CAN ALSO CHECK OUT THE “HALLWAY OF HISTORY” ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS:

VAL3 OC……..AND SEE. :11

THERE WILL BE GIVEAWAYS, A RAFFLE, AND REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED.

THE OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY RUNS FROM 1-3PM.