REYNOLDS STATEMENT ON TITLE 42

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ENDING TITLE 42 AT MIDNIGHT LAST NIGHT.

SHE SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS BLATANTLY IGNORED THE BORDER CRISIS FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS, AND NOW, THEY ARE ELIMINATING OUR MOST EFFECTIVE TOOL TO SLOW THIS INVASION OF OUR COUNTRY.

REYNOLDS SAYS ALLOWING IT TO END WITHOUT ANOTHER SOLUTION IN PLACE IS NOT HUMANE; IT IS A DERELICTION OF DUTY.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FENTANYL ARE ENTERING OUR COUNTRY,

CARTELS ARE TRAFFICKING WOMEN AND CHILDREN, OUR BORDER AGENTS ARE OVERWHELMED, AND THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS ARE SETTING UP CAMP IN TOWNS ALONG THE BORDER.

REYNOLDS SAYS JOE BIDEN OWNS THIS NATIONAL SECURITY DISASTER, AND HE NEEDS TO FIX IT.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS IT STARTS WITH SECURING OUR BORDER AND ADDRESSING OUR BROKEN IMMIGRATION POLICIES. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE NOTHING LESS.