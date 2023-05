PROGRESS CONTINUES ON L-E-C CONSTRUCTION

CONSTRUCTION ON THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL IS CONTINUING.

JAIL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN RON WIECK (WICK) SAYS THE CONTRACTOR AND WORKERS ARE MAKING GREAT PROGRESS ON THE JOINT CITY-COUNTY FACILITY:

MOST OF THE BUILDING HAS ELECTRIC POWER AND WATER SERVICE IS ESTABLISHED.

WIECK SAYS THE PROJECT COMPLETION DATE IS DRAWING CLOSER:

THE JAIL AUTHORITY MET FRIDAY MORNING AT THE COURTHOUSE AND DISCUSSED FIBER SERVICE TO THE NEW L-E-C AS WELL AS PURCHASING A NEW LARGE DISHWASHER TO MEET THE DEMAND OF THE INMATE POPULATION.