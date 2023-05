DUNES MURDER SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

THE SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT FOR THE MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN HAS BEEN APPREHENDED.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION SAYS THAT 39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY IN MEXICO.

HE IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT ON APRIL 25TH.

THE D-C-I SAYS CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS EXPELLED FROM MEXICO AFTER HIS ARREST AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY OFFICIALS IN LAREDO, TEXAS.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES REMAINS HELD IN TEXAS PENDING EXTRADITION TO SOUTH DAKOTA..