BOAT CLUB WEEKEND STEAK SALE TO HELP FUND NEW CLUBHOUSE

SIOUX CITY’S MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB IN RIVERSIDE PARK CONTINUES TO REBUILD AFTER FLOODING FROM THE MISSOURI AND BIG SIOUX RIVERS IN THE PAST THREE YEARS.

SPOKESMAN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS CONSTRUCTION ON A NEW CLUBHOUSE IS CONTINUING:

BOATCLUB1 OC…..PRETTY FAST. :20

THIS TIME THE STRUCTURE IS BEING BUILT ON HIGHER GROUND TO AVOID FLOODING LIKE IN 2020 AND BEFORE:

BOATCLUB2 OC……….OURSELVES. :17

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS ARE ALSO CONTINUING FOR A PROJECT, INCLUDING A SALE OF BOXES OF STEAKS ON SATURDAY:

BOATCLUB3 OC………HALF PRICE. :14

BUTLER SAYS THEY HOPE TO HAVE THE NEW FACILITY BUILT BY THE START OF RAGBRAI IN JULY, AS RIVERSIDE PARK WILL BE FULL OF PARTICIPANTS AT THAT TIME.

HE SAYS THE DOCKS AT THE BOAT CLUB SHOULD BE INSTALLED BY NEXT SATURDAY, MAY 20TH.