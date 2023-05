YANKTON SHERIFF IDENTIFIES PURSUIT VICTIMS AS SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS

THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE PURSUIT AND ENSUING CRASH THAT CLAIMED THE LIVES OF TWO PEOPLE WEDNESDAY.

YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF PRESTON CRISSEY SAYS THE TWO FATALITIES ARE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS:

FATALS1 OC………AT THIS TIME. :24

CRISSEY SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT RECEIVED A CALL FROM STATE RADIO ABOUT A HIGHWAY PATROL PURSUIT COMING IN ON HIGHWAY 50 FROM CLAY COUNTY:

FATALS2 OC……..AT TIMES ::09

CRISSEY SAYS THEY WERE WAITING ON THE EAST EDGE OF YANKTON AS THE SPEEDING VEHICLE APPROACHED, AND THEN IT VEERED INTO AN ONCOMING SEMI TRAILER:

FATALS3 OC……..UNDER INVESTIGATION :24

CRISSEY SAYS WITH THE CAR HEADED INTO YANKTON AT THAT HIGH SPEED THEY DIDN’T HAVE A LOT OF TIME OR ALTERNATIVES.

THE INVESTIGATION OF WHAT LED TO THE PURSUIT IS ALSO STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photo & sound by Jerry Oster