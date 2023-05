WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF SIOUX CITY IS HOLDING ITS SPRING GRADUATION CEREMONIES TODAY (MAY 11TH) AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THERE ARE THREE SEPARATE CEREMONIES STARTING WITH THE NURSING PINNING CEREMONY AT 2 P.M.

THE HEALTH PROGRAMS ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE AND DIPLOMA AND ASSOCIATE OF ARTS, ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCES AND ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES GRADUATION IS AT 4 P.M.

THE CAREER AND TECHNICAL ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE AND NON HEALTH DIPLOMA PROGRAMS GRADUATE AT 6:30 P.M.