POLICE ARREST ARMED “PERSON IN CRISIS” AT SCHOOL PARKING LOT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER BEING ARRESTED IN THE PARKING LOT OF LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

47-YEAR-OLD BRANDON MICHAEL HOLLOWAY IS CHARGED WITH OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE, AND CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL GROUNDS.

SHORTLY BEFORE 3 P.M. POLICE WERE NOTIFIED ABOUT A PERSON IN CRISIS DRIVING A BLACK VEHICLE IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF CASSELMAN STREET.

POLICE NOTIFIED THE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE SCHOOL WAS PLACED ON LOCKDOWN TO ENSURE STUDENT SAFETY.

MULTIPLE OFFICERS RESPONDED AND LOCATED HOLLOWAY IN THE PARKING LOT OF LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY AND IMMEDIATELY TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

POLICE SAY NO STUDENTS OR SCHOOL STAFF WERE IN ANY WAY THREATENED OR TARGETED BY HOLLOWAY.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND.